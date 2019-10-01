The Royall Panther boys basketball team split a pair of games at the Coaches vs Cancer Lancaster Holiday Tournament. The Panthers fell to #3 in Division 4 Darlington 66-57 in the opener. Carter Uppena led the Panthers with 16 points. Royall bounced back to defeat Lancaster 72-63 in the 3rd place game. Royall trailed by 1 at halftime but the deficit would have been 4 had it not been for a beyond half court heave by Savon Wainwright to pull the Panthers within 1, Royall road that momentum in the 2nd half scoring the first 9 points of the half and hanging on for the victory. Landon Lipke led Royall in game two with 15points. Royall is now 9-2 on the season and will take on Wonewoc-Center next Thursday.