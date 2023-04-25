The Royall Panthers baseball team held of New Lisbon 11-4 Monday night to move to 5-1 on the season and 4-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall got off to a 4-0 start thanks to RBI hits from Tucker WIldes, Cole Eberhardt, and Seth Brandau. Royall would add 1 more run in the 2nd and strike for four more runs in the fourth inning as well, thanks to a 2 run single by Trey Wildes and an RBI single from Tyrus Wildes. Royall would add 2 more runs in the 6th inning to put away New Lisbon. The Rockets were led by Ashton Pfaff who went 3×4 with an RBI and Collin Schroeder who went 2×3 with an RBI. Cole Eberhardt went 3×4 with an RBI for Royall. Seth Brandau went 2×3 with a double and 2RBI’s and Tucker Wildes went 2×2 with an RBI for the Panthers. Parker Friedl picked up the win for the Panthers pitching 4 innings giving up 3runs on 3 hits while striking out 3. Gunnar Wopat picked up the 3 inning save for the Panthers. New Lisbon falls to 2-4 in the conference and 2-4 overall. Royall hosts Hillsboro on Friday.