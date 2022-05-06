The Royall Panther baseball team split a pair of games against the Bangor Cardinals to remain atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference standings. The first game was all Bangor as pitcher Ashton Michek tossed a 5 inning perfect game against the Panthers in a 10-0 Bangor victory. Royall bounced back in the 2nd game behind a strong pitching performance by Bryce Gruen in a 4-0 Panther victory. Gruen gave up no runs on only 3 hits. Tyrus WIldes had a 2 run double in the top of the 5th to give Royall a couple big insurance runs to help secure the victory. Royall is now 8-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 9-2 overall. Bangor is now 8-2 in the conference and 9-2 overall.