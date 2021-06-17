The Royall Panthers baseball team earned a trip to sectionals after pounding Ithaca 14-2 in 5 innings Wednesday evening and claimed a Regional Championship. Royall got 1 run in the 1st inning on an RBI single by Jameson Bender. Royall added 4 runs in the 2nd inning. Gunner Wopat and Nate Vieth had RBI hits in the inning to give Royall a 5-0 lead. The Panthers added 2 more runs in the 3rd inning getting RBI’s from Bryce Gruen and Gunner Wopat once again. Ithaca scratched out a pair of runs in the top of the 4th to cut the Royall lead to 7-2, that’s when Royall exploded offensively. Royall scored 7 times in the bottom half of inning number 4 to go up 14-2. Parker Friedl, Wopat, Max Benish, and Vieth all had RBIs in the inning. Royall closed the game out in the 5th inning with a scoreless inning to secure the 5 inning 10 run rule victory. Jameson Bender picked up the win for Royall giving up just 2 runs in 5 innings on 3 hits, 1 walk and 8 strikeouts. Bryce Olson went 3-4 for Royall. Parker Friedl and Gunner Wopat each went 2-2 for the Panthers. Royall improves to 11-6 on the season and will meet up with Bangor once again next Tuesday from Pecatonica High School in the Sectional Semi-Finals.

One other WIAA Regional Championship Baseball Score

Division 4

Bangor 8 De Soto 5