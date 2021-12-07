Panthers Whip Shorthanded Coulee Christian 64-29 in Boys Basketball
The Royall Panthers boys basketball team routed the Coulee Christian Eagles 64-29 Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game. Coulee Christian was shorthanded playing with just 5 players on their roster. Royall was able to pull away with a 24 point run midway thru the contest. Carter uppena had a game high 18 points for the Panthers who move to 3-1 on the season. Coulee Christian drops to 1-2. Savon Wainwright added 11 for the Panthers while the Bryce’s Gruen and Olson each added 10. The Panthers return home Friday night to open up conference play against Cashton.
Comments are closed.