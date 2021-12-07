The Royall Panthers boys basketball team routed the Coulee Christian Eagles 64-29 Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game. Coulee Christian was shorthanded playing with just 5 players on their roster. Royall was able to pull away with a 24 point run midway thru the contest. Carter uppena had a game high 18 points for the Panthers who move to 3-1 on the season. Coulee Christian drops to 1-2. Savon Wainwright added 11 for the Panthers while the Bryce’s Gruen and Olson each added 10. The Panthers return home Friday night to open up conference play against Cashton.