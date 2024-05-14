The Royall Panthers made quick work of the Hillsboro Tigers 13-0 Monday evening. Eleven different hitters had a base hit in the victory for the Panthers. Trey Wildes led the charge going 3×3 with 3 doubles, while his brother Tucker Wildes went 2×4 with a triple and an 3RBIs, and his other brother Tyrus went 2×4 with 4RBI’s. Jason Johnson also notched his first hit and RBI in a varsity uniform for the Panthers. Seth Brandau picked up the win going 5 shutout innings giving up just 3 hits walking 1 and striking out 6. The Panthers improved to 15-3 on their season and finish the conference season with a 12-2 mark. Hillsboro’s Talan Hildreth went 1×2 with a walk for the Tigers.