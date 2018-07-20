The Royall Panthers boys basketball team gritted out a 68-54 victory versus Westfield Monday night. Royall started the game with hot shooting from Bryce Gruen and Carter Uppena to build a 20-8 first half lead but Westfield rallied in the 2nd half to tie the game at 33. Royall was able to answer thanks to the 2nd half shooting of Savon Wainwright. Wainwright knocked down 3 triples in the 2nd half to help Royall pull away for the victory. Carter Uppena led all scorers with 17 points while Gruen added 15 and Wainwright notched 13. Kashton Kangas led Westfield with a team high 14 points. Royall improves to 1-1 and will travel to Muscoda Thursday to take on Riverdale.