The Royall Panther girls basketball team suffered their first loss of the season Monday at the Westby Holiday Tournament in heart breaking fashion. The Kickapoo Panthers Jayla Nagel buried a three pointer with 3.2 seconds remaining to lift Kickapoo over Royall 48-46. Royall led much of the game before Nagel got hot for Kickapoo scoring a game high 25 points, including 3 late three pointers down the stretch. Royall was led by Cailey Simons who had a team high 13 points. Royall drops to 8-1 Kickapoo improves to 10-1 on the season.

Other scores from Monday in Girls Basketball

Westby 67 Mauston 7

Westfield 73 Wisconsin Lutheran 26