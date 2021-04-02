The Royall Panthers volleyball team is tied back on top of the conference standings in the Scenic Bluffs after knocking of Bangor 3-1 Thursday night. Royall dropped the 1st set 25-22 but won the next 3 sets by scores of 25-20, 25-23, and 25-20. It was a battle of the top 2 teams’ record wise in the conference. Marah Gruen led the team with 17 kills while sister Emma added 12 kills and 4aces, and cousin Madelyn Gruen added 2 blocks for the Panthers who move to 9-2 in the Scenic Bluffs and 12-2 overall.