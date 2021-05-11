The New Lisbon Rockets blanked the Brookwood Falcons 7-0 in each team’s first baseball game since 2019.  The Rockets got 6 shutout innings from starting pitcher Jon Olson.  Olson gave up just 3 hits and struck out 14 batters for New Lisbon.  The Rockets got a lift offensively from the number 9 batter Ben Guenther who went 3-4 with a pair of extra base hits.  Ashton Pfaff went 2-3 for the Rockets with a run scored.  The Falcons got 2 hits from Franklin Wildes.  New Lisbon is now 1-0 on the season and will host Wonewoc-Center Thursday evening.  Brookwood drops to 0-1. 