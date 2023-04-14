On Thursday night the New Lisbon Track and Field teamed leveled up and competed at the Verle Clark Invite in Westfield. The boys had a strong showing and finished in 7th place and the girls had their best meet of the year with an impressive 8th place finish.

Earning medals for the boys team were:

Nikita Shankle with a 2nd place finish in high jump.

Chris Hart with a 3rd place finish in 300 Hurdles

And the relay team of Keagan Shankle, Dalton Stanchfield, Nikita Shankle, and Carson Welter finishing second in the 4 x 100 relay.

Earning medals for the girls team were:

Claire Haske with a 3rd place finish in high jump.

And the relay team of Eliza Curtis, Brooklyn Lowe, Heidi Mathes, and Claire Haske with a 3rd place finish in the 4 x 100 relay.

The team will now turn their attention to the Mill Haven Invite this Saturday when we host teams from around the area for our annual meet.