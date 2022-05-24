The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed last night at the Regional Track meet in Kickapoo. The boy’s team finished 2nd overall and the girls team finished in 7th place. Event champions and those placing in the top four move on to the Sectional Championship in Mondovi on Thursday to earn a trip to the State Championships held at UW La Crosse. The Rockets had some very strong performances leading to a new school record set, multiple Regional Championships, and a large group of athletes moving on to Sectionals.

Tristin Miller took home 3 Regional Championship honors winning the 100 Meter Dash, the 200 Meter Dash, and teaming up with Nikita Shankle, Keagan Shankle, and Devan Minard to win the 4 x 100 in a time of 45.25 setting a new school record!

Nikita Shankle added another Regional Championship by winning the High Jump with a jump of 6’6” and also finished 2nd in the 100 meter dash.

Dalton Stanchfield brought home another filed event Regional Championship jumping a season best 19’ 7” in long jump.

Ean Quarne will also be competing at sectionals as he earned his spot finishing 2nd in the discus.

Malakai Dunham earned his way to compete at sectionals in two events by finishing 3rd in the 1600 meter run and 4th in the 3200 meter run.

Freshmen Jameson Barker built on his first year of varsity track experience to earn a sectional spot by finishing 4th in the 300 hurdles.

On the girls side Megan Jones had a very strong night earning Sectional Championship spots by finishing 2nd in the 300 Meter Hurdles and 3rd in the 200 meter dash.

Other top qualifiers in the Regional advancing to state were

Boys

100 M- Danny Roehling – Wonewoc-Center (3rd)

200 M – Danny Roehling – Wonewoc-Center (2nd)

400 M – Rodrigo Garcia – Royall (3rd)

800 M – Ethan David – Necedah (1st)

110 Hurdles Russell Jackson – Hillsboro (3rd)

Triple Jump Jack Herried – Necedah (1st)

Girls

1600 Marah Gruen – Royall (1st)

3200 Marah Gruen – Royall (1st)

100 Hurdles De’Yona Jones – Royall (2nd)

4×100 Relay Royall (4th)

4×800 Relay Hillsboro (4th)

High Jump Addy Saunders – Royall (4th)

Long Jump Marah Gruen –Royall (2nd)

Triple Jump Marah Gruen – Royall (1st)

Shot Put Kalin Marshall – Royall (2nd)

Discus Kalin Marshall – Royall (2nd)