The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Thursday night at the Paquette Invitational in Poynette alongside Portage, Poynette, Markesan, Prairie Du Chien, Westfield/Montello, and Rio. The boys team ended up in 3rd place and the girls finished in 6th.







Individually for the Rockets on the boy’s side Owen Jones took 1st in both the Mile run and the 800 meter run. Second place finishes for the Rockets were Chris Hart in the 300 Meter Hurdles, Ean Quarne in the discus, and Tristan Miller in the high jump. Chris Hart also brought home 3rd place in the 110 meter hurdles as did the 4 x 800 relay team of Keagan Shankle, Jake Cox, Malakai Dunham, and Owen Jones.







Individually for the Rocket girl’s Amelia Retzlaff once again swept the throwing events with firsts in both shot put and discus. Jaiden Hart took 1st place in the 200 meter run and 3rd place in both Discus, and high jump. Megan Jones rounded out the medals with her 3rd place finish in the 100 meter dash.







This Saturday we will be hosting two track meets at our new athletic complex. The MIll Haven Invite morning meet will start at 9 a.m. and the afternoon Mill Haven Invite will begin at 1:00 p.m.