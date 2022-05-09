New Lisbon Track & Field Competes at Ginger Morrey Invite
The New Lisbon Track and Field teams competed Saturday at the Ginger Morrey Invitational at Riverdale High School in Muscoda Wisconsin. There were 11 schools competing at the meet and the girls took 5th place while the boys outscored Riverdale and Ithaca in the final events of the day to take the meet title.
Leading the way for the boys and girls on this very successful day where:
Tristin Miller with a 1st place in the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.36 seconds
Nikita Shankle with a 1st place in the high jump with a jump of 6” 4” tieing the meet record.
Those earning second place finished were:
Both the boys and girls 4 x 800 relay teams of
Devan Minard, Matthew Bennet, Malakai Dunham, and Keagan Shankle
and
Megan Jones, Eliza Curtis, Claire Haske, and Rachel Homan
Dylan O’Brien in the 110 Meter Hurdles
Claire Haske in the 400 Meter Dash
Tristin Miller in the 200 meter dash
Mackenzie Shankle in shot put
And Megan Jones in the long jump
Those earning 3rd place finishes were:
Jameson Barker in the 110 meter hurdles
The 4 x 100 relay team of
Austin Hare, Jameson Barker, Carson Welter, Jake Cox
The 4 x 200 relay team of
Austin Hare, Dylan O’Brien, Carson Welter, and Jake Cox
Megan Jones in the 300 Meter Hurdles
Malakai Dunham in the 3200 meter run
And
Ethan Dvorak in the High Jump
New Lisbon will be hosting the Scenic Bluffs Conference Track meet on Tuesday May 17th
Comments are closed.