New Lisbon Sends 12 Athletes to Sectionals in Track & Field
The New Lisbon Track and Field Team competed last night in the Division 3 Regional held at Onalaska Luther High School. The Rockets performed extremely well winning 5 Regional Championships and advancing 12 athletes in 14 different events on to the Sectional Championship at Boscobel Thursday.
Winning Regional Championships for the Rockets were:
Owen Jones in the 800-meter run, 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run
Chris Hart in the 110 Hurdles
Nikita Shankle in the high jump.
Other placing in the top 4 and earning the right to compete at the Sectional Championship were:
Chris Hart in the 300 hurdles
Ethan Dvorak, Austin Hare, Dylan O’Brien, and Carson Welter in both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays
Chris Hart Devan Minard, Tristin Miller, Nikita Shankle in the 4 x 400 relay
Ethan Dvorak in the high jump
Ean Quarne in the shot put
Ean Quarne in the discus
Amelia Retzlaff in the shot put
Jaiden Hart in the discus
Comments are closed.