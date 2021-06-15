The New Lisbon Track and Field Team competed last night in the Division 3 Regional held at Onalaska Luther High School. The Rockets performed extremely well winning 5 Regional Championships and advancing 12 athletes in 14 different events on to the Sectional Championship at Boscobel Thursday.

Winning Regional Championships for the Rockets were:

Owen Jones in the 800-meter run, 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run

Chris Hart in the 110 Hurdles

Nikita Shankle in the high jump.

Other placing in the top 4 and earning the right to compete at the Sectional Championship were:

Chris Hart in the 300 hurdles

Ethan Dvorak, Austin Hare, Dylan O’Brien, and Carson Welter in both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays

Chris Hart Devan Minard, Tristin Miller, Nikita Shankle in the 4 x 400 relay

Ethan Dvorak in the high jump

Ean Quarne in the shot put

Ean Quarne in the discus

Amelia Retzlaff in the shot put

Jaiden Hart in the discus