On a Frigid Monday Evening in New Lisbon, Wisconsin the New Lisbon Rockets baseball team slugged their way to a 12-5 victory over the Necedah Cardinals. The Rockets scored 6 runs in the 3rd inning and never looked back against the Cardinals. Ashton Pfaff picked up the victory on the mound for the Rockets pitching 5 2/3 innings striking out 10 Necedah batters. Austin Suckow had a pair of hits and 3 RBI’s for New Lisbon who improves to 2-1 in the Scenic Bluffs and 2-2 overall. Mehki Baradji had a pair of hits in 3 at bats for the Cardinals who fall to 1-2 in Conference play and 1-4 overall.