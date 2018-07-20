New Lisbon Cross Country Teams Competes in Cashton
The New Lisbon Cross Country team participated Saturday at a meet in Cashton. New Lisbon boys came out on top with a total team score of 26! The boys all ran extremely well with:
Owen Jones taking 2nd place
Keagan Shankle taking 4th place
Nikita Shankle taking 7th place
Chris Hart taking 9th place
Ethan Dvorak taking 11th place
Devan Menard taking 13th place
Ashton Pfaff taking 20th place
Mathew Bennett taking 21st place
Jett Purdee taking 28th place
The girls team also ran extremely well with many personal records and coming in 3rd place with:
Megan Jones taking 6th place
Libby Rogers taking 15th place
Eliza Curtis taking 17th place
Maddie Rogers taking 20th place
Rozzy Gerke taking 21st place
Ireland Granger taking 22nd place
We also had a middle school runner today and Heidi Mathes impressed in her first cross country race ever bringing home an 11th place finish!
We are excited to begin the post season push stating with the Conference Meet coming up on the 15th in Brookwood.
