The New Lisbon Cross Country team participated Saturday at a meet in Cashton. New Lisbon boys came out on top with a total team score of 26! The boys all ran extremely well with:

Owen Jones taking 2nd place

Keagan Shankle taking 4th place

Nikita Shankle taking 7th place

Chris Hart taking 9th place

Ethan Dvorak taking 11th place

Devan Menard taking 13th place

Ashton Pfaff taking 20th place

Mathew Bennett taking 21st place

Jett Purdee taking 28th place

The girls team also ran extremely well with many personal records and coming in 3rd place with:

Megan Jones taking 6th place

Libby Rogers taking 15th place

Eliza Curtis taking 17th place

Maddie Rogers taking 20th place

Rozzy Gerke taking 21st place

Ireland Granger taking 22nd place

We also had a middle school runner today and Heidi Mathes impressed in her first cross country race ever bringing home an 11th place finish!

We are excited to begin the post season push stating with the Conference Meet coming up on the 15th in Brookwood.