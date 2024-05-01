The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Tuesday night at the highly competitive Bruce Brewer Invitational. The boys team finished 6th and the girls team came in 15th. Placing in the top three and earning medals were:

Jameson Barker with a first place in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.92 which is 2 hundreds of a second off a school record that has stood since 1985

Jake Cox finished second in long jump with a new personal record jump of 20 feet 5 inches

And Blake smith finished 3rd in shot put.