The New Lisbon Track and Field Team hosted 14 teams to the Mill Haven Invite on Saturday. The New Lisbon Girls finished in 10th place and the boys team took home the meet title finishing 1st overall. The top 3 boys scores were New Lisbon in first with 107 points, Mauston in second with 96 points, and Ithaca/Weston in third with 81.5 points. Brookwood won the girls side with 126 points followed by Ithaca/Weston in second with 104 and Mauston in third with 67.

For the Rockets leading the way and finishing in the top 3 to help secure the meet win for the boys were:

Nikita Shankle with a first in the high jump.

Keagan Shankle, Devan Minard, Nikita Shankle, and Tristin Miller with a first in the 4 x 200 relay

Tristin Miller with a second place finish in the 100 meter dash.

Ethan Dvorak with a second place finish in high jump.

Dylan O’Brien with a third place finish in the 110 hurdles.

Tristin Miller with a third place finish in the 200 meter dash.

Malakai Dunham with a third place finish in the 3200 meter run.

And the relay team of Keagan Shankle, Carson Welter, Devan Minard, and Nikita Shankle also finished 3rd.

It was great to be able to host a meet at our new complex and see such a large group of fans in attendance enjoying the new athletic complex.