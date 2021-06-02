The New Lisbon Track Team competed Tuesday night alongside fellow Scenic Bluffs Conference teams at the Cardinal Invite in Necedah. The boys team brought home first place and the girls team finished 4th despite only having 5 athletes competing!

Finishing first for the Rockets were:

Owen Jones in the 800 Meter Run

Chris Hart in the 110 Meter high hurdles

Ean Quarne in the Discus

Nikita Shankle in the High Jump

Team of Carson Welter, Ethan Dvorak, Austin Hare, Jake Cox in the 4 x 100 Relay

Team of Keagan Shankle, Devan Minard, Tristan Miller and Owen Jones in the 4 x 400 relay