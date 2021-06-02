New Lisbon Boys Take 1st at Necedah Track & Field Meet
The New Lisbon Track Team competed Tuesday night alongside fellow Scenic Bluffs Conference teams at the Cardinal Invite in Necedah. The boys team brought home first place and the girls team finished 4th despite only having 5 athletes competing!
Finishing first for the Rockets were:
Owen Jones in the 800 Meter Run
Chris Hart in the 110 Meter high hurdles
Ean Quarne in the Discus
Nikita Shankle in the High Jump
Team of Carson Welter, Ethan Dvorak, Austin Hare, Jake Cox in the 4 x 100 Relay
Team of Keagan Shankle, Devan Minard, Tristan Miller and Owen Jones in the 4 x 400 relay
Comments are closed.