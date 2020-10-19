New Lisbon Boys Cross Country Advances To Sectional Meet
The New Lisbon Cross Country Team competed at the Sub-Sectional meet in Brookwood. They had some outstanding performances all around and the boys team even earned a spot to compete as a team at the Sectional Meet on Friday in Darlington by placing 2nd overall as a team!
In earning their spot at Sectionals for the Boys:
Owen Jones finished in 2nd place
Keagan Shankle finished in 5th Place
Nitkita Shankle finished in 13th Place
Chris Hart finished in 20th place
Devan Minard finished in 24th place
Ethan Dvorak finished in 33rd place
Ashton Pfaff finished in 36th place
The girls also ran extremely well we had personal bests set all around. The girls finished in 6th place overall with:
Megan Jones finished 16th
Libby Rogers finished 33rd
Eliza Curtis finished 39th
Maddie Rogers finished 41st
Rozzy Gerke finished 44th
Ireland Granger finished 45th
