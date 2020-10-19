The New Lisbon Cross Country Team competed at the Sub-Sectional meet in Brookwood. They had some outstanding performances all around and the boys team even earned a spot to compete as a team at the Sectional Meet on Friday in Darlington by placing 2nd overall as a team!

In earning their spot at Sectionals for the Boys:

Owen Jones finished in 2nd place

Keagan Shankle finished in 5th Place

Nitkita Shankle finished in 13th Place

Chris Hart finished in 20th place

Devan Minard finished in 24th place

Ethan Dvorak finished in 33rd place

Ashton Pfaff finished in 36th place

The girls also ran extremely well we had personal bests set all around. The girls finished in 6th place overall with:

Megan Jones finished 16th

Libby Rogers finished 33rd

Eliza Curtis finished 39th

Maddie Rogers finished 41st

Rozzy Gerke finished 44th

Ireland Granger finished 45th