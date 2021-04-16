The Necedah Cardinals won for a 2nd straight time knocking off Wauzeka-Stueben/Seneca 27-14 Friday night.  Mehki Baradji ran for 135 yards and a touchdown.  Dominic Bohn and Landen Murphy also had rushing touchdowns for Necedah 2-2.  Necedah will host Riverdale next Friday night.  Cashton defeated New Lisbon 26-12 despite the Rockets completing a hook and ladder play leading to a 40 yard touchdown from Nakita Shankle.  New Lisbon will host Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca next Friday. 