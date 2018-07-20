The Necedah Cardinals held off the Brookwood Falcons 20-16 Friday night in front of a large Homecoming crowd. Necedah scored 20 first quarter points before nearly letting Brookwood rally. Necedah jumped out in front on a 5 yard touchdown run by Mekhi Baradji to claim a 6-0 lead. Necedah added to their lead on a 5 yard touchdown pass from Landen Murphy to Josiah Hansen, Baradji scored the two point conversion to go up 14-0. Necedah scored once more with 1 second to go in the first quarter on a 13 yard touchdown pass from Landen Murphy to Christopher Fowler and garnered a 20-0 lead at the end of one quarter. The Brookwood defense would step up over the next 3 quarters and keep the Cardinals out of the end zone. Offensively the Falcon began to wear down the Cardinals behind a strong rushing attack led by Austin Frye, Dan Peterson, and Jayden Kolterman. Kolterman scored on a 3 yard qb keeper in the 2nd quarter and Drew Peterson scored on a 34 yard run in the 3rd quarter Brookwood completed both 2 point tries to pull within 20-16. Brookwood had a chance to go out in front with under 2 minutes to go in the game but fumbled the ball at their one yard line which Necedah recovered. The Cardinals were then able to run out the clock to survive on homecoming night. Necedah improves to 4-1 on the season and 3-1 in the SBC. Brookwood drops to 2-3 and 0-2 in the SBC. Necedah battles Cashton next Friday night.