The Necedah Cardinals boys basketball team used a strong 1st half from Junior Landen Murphy on their way to a 78-60 victory over New Lisbon Tuesday night. Murphy had 22 points on the night 16 coming in the first half as Necedah took a 40-23 halftime lead. New Lisbon tried to rally in the 2nd half behind hot shooting from Jon Olson who finished with 15 points all in the 2nd half all off of three point field goals. New Lisbon never got any closer than 11 in the 2nd half as the Cardinals picked up the victory. Isaiah Herried added 13points for the Cardinals and Noah Blum added 11. The Cardinals improve to 5-1 on the season and 4-1 in Scenic Bluffs conference play. New Lisbon was led by Nikita Shankle who finished with 17 points. New Lisbon falls to 3-9 and 3-5 in Scenic Bluffs play.