The Necedah Cardinals rallied to defeat the New Lisbon Rockets in 5 sets Thursday night. Ava Nault helped the Cardinals pull off the victory with multiple aces and kills in the victory. The Rockets got a strong game from Eliza Curtis who pulled off numerous aces in the match. The Cardinals won the matchup 3-2 by scores of 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, and 15-12. The Cardinals are now 3-4 in conference action and 3-10 overall. New Lisbon drops to 1-7 in conference 6-14 overall.