The Necedah Cardinals rallied to defeat the New Lisbon Rockets in 5 sets Thursday night.  Ava Nault helped the Cardinals pull off the victory with multiple aces and kills in the victory.  The Rockets got a strong game from Eliza Curtis who pulled off numerous aces in the match.  The Cardinals won the matchup 3-2 by scores of 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, and 15-12.  The Cardinals are now 3-4 in conference action and 3-10 overall.  New Lisbon drops to 1-7 in conference 6-14 overall.   