The Necedah Girls Volleyball Team picked up a 3-1 victory over the New Lisbon Rockets Thursday night. Necedah won the first two sets handedly behind strong play from juniors Hailee Horack and Marysta Saylor. Down 2-0 New Lisbon fought back in set three behind freshman Claire Haske and Abby Steele to force a fourth set. Necedah was able to close out the 4th set to pick up their first win of the season. The set scores went in favor of Necedah 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16. Necedah is now 1-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action while a shorthanded Rockets team falls to 0-1 in conference play.