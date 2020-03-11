The Necedah Lady Cardinals Powerlifting team had a very strong showing at the recent state tournament held in Appleton. The Lady Cardinals won their 18th consecutive team powerlifting championship. 5 individuals won state championships for the Lady Cardinals including Michaela Exner, Anna Renner, Zada Radcliffe, Glenna Novonty, and Jasmine Godfrey. The team broke their own team and state record for total points.