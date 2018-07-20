For the first time in 20 years the Necedah Cardinals Boys Basketball team is Regional Champions.  Necedah routed Hillsboro 68-46 Saturday night in a game that was never really in doubt.  Necedah jumped out to a 22-4 lead and led 39-21 at halftime.  Necedah got a team effort but was led by Landen Murphy who finished with a game high 19 points.  Necedah also got 15 points from Stephen Daly, 13 from Noah Blum, and 12 from Josiah Hansen.  Hillsboro was led by Mitch Huntley who finished with a team high 16 points.  Necedah improves to 12-3 on the season and will play a to be determined opponent this Thursday.  Hillsboro finishes its season at 8-14 and says goodbye to seniors Kirk & Mitch Huntley and Colin Johnson.  It’s Necedah’s first Regional Championship since the 2000-2001 season. 