Necedah gained a big lead in the first half spurred by a solid defense effort and scoring from junior guards Landen Murphy and Noah Blum. Murphy scored 16 of his 22 in the first half and Blum 13 of his game high 23. Necedah’s balanced attack was complimented by junior forward Stephen Daley’s 11 points. Wonewoc-Center was led by Landon Wohlrab’s 23 points.