Landon Windsor scored 3 touchdowns as Melrose-Mindoro routed Necedah 49-0 Thursday night at Mauston High School in a non-conference football game.  Windsor scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the Mustangs victory.  Ethan Her scored a touchdown a knocked thru all 5 of his extra point attempts for Mel-Min.  Necedah got an interception from Remington Poutler in the loss.  Melrose-Mindoro improves to 1-1 Necedah drops to 0-2 on the young season. 