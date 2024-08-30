Landon Windsor scored 3 touchdowns as Melrose-Mindoro routed Necedah 49-0 Thursday night at Mauston High School in a non-conference football game. Windsor scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the Mustangs victory. Ethan Her scored a touchdown a knocked thru all 5 of his extra point attempts for Mel-Min. Necedah got an interception from Remington Poutler in the loss. Melrose-Mindoro improves to 1-1 Necedah drops to 0-2 on the young season.