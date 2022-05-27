The Hillsboro Tigers used a pair of home runs to secure their first ever Softball Regional Championship! The Tigers were clinging to a 3-2 lead over the Alma Center Lincoln Hornets heading into the 5th inning Hillsboro got home runs from Lily Von Falkenstein & Michelyn Hansen to extend their lead to 6-3 and would hang on for a 7-4 victory. Hillsboro got a good start inside the circle from McKenzie Woodhouse who gave up just 2 earned runs in 7 innings while striking out 5. Peyton Sullivan and Sierra Siefert each had a pair of hits to help lead the Tigers offensive charge. Hillsboro improves to 14-5 on the season and will travel to Blair-Taylor on Tuesday for a Sectional semi-final game.