Local Regional Volleyball Scores from Saturday April 10th
ROYALL REGIONAL
Royall 3 Necedah 0 (Regional Semi-Final)
Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 0 (Regional Semi-Final)
Royall 3 Wonewoc-Center 1 (Regional Championship)
BANGOR REGIONAL
Bangor Bye (Regional Semi-Final)
Cashton 3 Brookwood 0 (Regional Semi-Final)
Cashton 3 Bangor 1 (Regional Championship)
Sectional Tournament Seeding Tuesday 4/13
#4 Bellville vs #1 Royall 4pm (at La Crosse Logan High School)
#3 Cashton vs #2 Riverdale 4pm (at La Crosse Central High School)
Sectional Championship 7pm (at La Crosse Central High School)
