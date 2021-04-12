ROYALL REGIONAL

Royall 3 Necedah 0 (Regional Semi-Final)

Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 0 (Regional Semi-Final)

Royall 3 Wonewoc-Center 1 (Regional Championship)

 

BANGOR REGIONAL

Bangor Bye (Regional Semi-Final)

Cashton 3 Brookwood 0 (Regional Semi-Final)

Cashton 3 Bangor 1 (Regional Championship)

 

Sectional Tournament Seeding Tuesday 4/13 

#4 Bellville vs #1 Royall 4pm (at La Crosse Logan High School)

#3 Cashton vs #2 Riverdale 4pm (at La Crosse Central High School)

Sectional Championship 7pm (at La Crosse Central High School) 

 

 