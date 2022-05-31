Local Division 3 State Track & Field Meet qualifiers
Girls
Long Jump
Bailey Hyatt –Cashton (2nd Place)
Marah Gruen – Royall (4th Place)
100 M Hurdles
Mckenzie Woods – Brookwood (4th)
100 M Dash
Bailey Hyatt – Cashton (2nd Place)
200 M Dash
Bailey Hyatt – Cashton (4th)
3200 M Run
Marah Gruen – Royall (4th)
Triple Jump
Marah Gruen – Royall (4th)
1600 M Run
Marah Gruen – Royall (3rd)
Boys
100 M Dash
Tristan Miller – New Lisbon (3rd)
400 M Dash
Dan Peterson – Brookwood (3rd)
4×100
Cashton (4th)
4×400
Cashton (1st)
Brookwood (3rd)
4×800
Brookwood (4th)
200 M Dash
Dan Peterson – Brookwood (3rd)
High Jump
Jack Schlesner – Cashton (1st)
Nikita Shankle- New Lisbon (2nd)
800 M Run
Ethan David – Necedah (4th)
Comments are closed.