Girls

Long Jump

Bailey Hyatt –Cashton (2nd Place)

Marah Gruen – Royall (4th Place)

100 M Hurdles

Mckenzie Woods – Brookwood (4th)

100 M Dash

Bailey Hyatt – Cashton (2nd Place)

200 M Dash

Bailey Hyatt – Cashton (4th)

3200 M Run

Marah Gruen – Royall (4th)

Triple Jump

Marah Gruen – Royall (4th)

1600 M Run

Marah Gruen – Royall (3rd)

 

 

Boys

100 M Dash

Tristan Miller – New Lisbon (3rd)

400 M Dash

Dan Peterson – Brookwood (3rd)

4×100

Cashton (4th)

4×400

Cashton (1st)

Brookwood (3rd)

4×800

Brookwood (4th)

200 M Dash

Dan Peterson – Brookwood (3rd)

High Jump

Jack Schlesner – Cashton (1st)

Nikita Shankle- New Lisbon (2nd)

800 M Run

Ethan David – Necedah (4th)