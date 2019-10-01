Necedah came out firing in the first half and pulled out to a 9-point lead at the break led by senior guard Jack Herried’s 16 points in the frame. The Wildcats increased the defensive pressure in the second half and ground down the Cardinal’s lead until they tied the game up at 42-42 with 3 minutes remaining. The last few minutes of the game belonged entirely to Necedah, who finished the game on a 12-2 run behind a three from Herried, another from junior forward Kynrik Saylor, and senior forward Gage Garcia’s ? from the line. LaFarge was led by senior Hayden Fowell’s team high 21 points and Adam Camlek’s 12. Garcia chipped in 9 and Saylor added 8 for the Cardinals who won their second straight ballgame out of the break.