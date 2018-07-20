The Wonewoc-Center Girls basketball team hammered Coulee Christian on the road Monday night by a final score of 60-23.  It was a team effort for the Wolves.  All eight players suited up scored for Wonewoc-Center in the victory.  Brookly Bolton and Kelsey Justman each had 11 to lead the Lady Wolves.  Stacie Kopenhafer and Olivia Olson each had 10 for Wonewoc-Center.  Coulee Christian was led by Cameran Trussoni who finished with a game high 17points.  Wonewoc-Center improves to 3-3 on the season. 