The Wonewoc-Center Girls basketball team hammered Coulee Christian on the road Monday night by a final score of 60-23. It was a team effort for the Wolves. All eight players suited up scored for Wonewoc-Center in the victory. Brookly Bolton and Kelsey Justman each had 11 to lead the Lady Wolves. Stacie Kopenhafer and Olivia Olson each had 10 for Wonewoc-Center. Coulee Christian was led by Cameran Trussoni who finished with a game high 17points. Wonewoc-Center improves to 3-3 on the season.