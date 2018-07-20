The Royall Panthers girls basketball team grinded out a 41-30 victory over Black River Falls Monday night. Royall struggled at times on the offensive end but used a superb job on the defensive end to stymie the Lady Tigers offense and create steals that led to offense the other way. Marah Gruen was the catalyst for the Panthers scoring a game high 20 points. Makayla Martin added 5 for the Panthers. Makayla Nortman led the Lady Tigers with 8 points. The Panthers improve to 3-0 on the season and will host Ithaca next Tuesday. Black River Falls drops to 0-2.

Other local girls basketball scores from Monday night

Alma-Center Lincoln 52 New Lisbon 31

Westby 55 Brookwood 19