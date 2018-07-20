The Royall girls’ basketball got off to a good start in their post season journey by trouncing Weston 91-44 Friday night in a WIAA Division 5 Regional Semi-Final matchup. Royall jumped on top early scoring the first 12 points per game behind their in your face full court defense. Royall jumped out to a 55-20 halftime lead and never let up from there. Royall was led by Emma Gruen who finished with a team high 20points, Tenly Wopat scored 13, Jessica Brueggeman put in 12 points and Paige Britzman connected for 10points. Weston got a game high 26 points from Lurissa Pickel. Weston finishes its season at 7-15. Royall improves to 19-3 and will host Highland in the Regional Championship game. Royall will look for its first regional championship in 44 years.