The Hillsboro Tigers overcame a shorthanded roster to defeat the Brookwood Falcons Thursday night in boys basketball. Missing many regulars in the lineup the Tigers called up a slew of JV players to the varsity roster. The JV players stepped up bigtime in the Tigers victory. JV call up Talon Hildreth had the team high in points alongside Jordan Erickson with 8 points each. Brookwood was also playing shorthanded and was led by Hayden Thompson who finished with 9points for the Falcons. Hillsboro improves to 4-7 on the season and 2-4 in Scenic Bluff play. Brookwood falls to 1-8 they are 0-6 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.