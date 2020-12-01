The New Lisbon Rockets struggled in their home opener falling to the Independence Idees 61-22. Like many teams across the state New Lisbon had a depleted roster due to COVID19 contact tracing. The Rockets fell behind 34-9 at halftime and had trouble mounting any offense against a strong Indees defense. Ziy Conner led Independence with 24 points while Alana Back added 12 points. Megan Jones led the Rockets with 9 points while Kelsi Steele added 7. New Lisbon travels to Wonewoc-Center Thursday night to open up Scenic Bluffs Conference action.