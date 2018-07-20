It will be a season like no other and nothing can be taken for granted this year but the Hillsboro Tigers volleyball team was back in action Tuesday night and picked up a 3 sets to 0 win over the Ithaca Lady Bulldogs. Despite shaking off some early season rust and jitters Hillsboro took the first set easily at 25-8, and also breezed thru in the 2nd set winning 25-10. Coach Sullivan used a lot of different players thru out the match and Hillsboro took the 3rd set by a score of 25-18. Hillsboro used strong serving by Malia Liska and Toni Mitchell to keep Ithaca off balance all night. Hillsboro 1-0 on the season will travel to De Soto Thursday night. Our next Hillsboro Tigers broadcast will be Saturday when they travel to Weston.