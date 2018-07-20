Cashton used a strong defensive effort to thwart Royall in Girls basketball Monday night defeating the Panthers 47-35. The game was dominated by defense but Cashton senior Adelynn Hyatt was able to score 12 points in the contest securing her 1,000th point in varsity basketball. Adelynn’s sister Braylee led the eagles with 14points. Royall was led by Emma Gruen who finished with 17points. Royall could never get its offense on track after Cashton ended the first half on a 12-0 run. Royall falls to 14-3 on the season and 8-2 in Scenic Bluffs play. Cashton improves to 9-3 and 6-1 in Scenic Bluffs action.