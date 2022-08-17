Cashton Eagles

2021 Record: 10-3 (5-1 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Jered Hemmersbach

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 9-0 (6-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Brett Hemmersbach RB/LB Colin O’Neil QB/DE Jacob Huntzicker W/DB Brady Hemmersbach RB/LB Ethan Klinkner OL/DL Zach Mlsna

Team preview: On paper the best team in the area is probably the Cashton Eagles. They have size, they have strength, and they have speed to burn. They welcome back nearly everyone from last year’s team that advanced all the way to the state semi-finals before bowing out to eventual champion Reedsville. They have a bunch of road graders up front on the offensive line led by 6’6 300lb Zach Mlsna one of the best offensive linemen in not just the area but the entire state. All but one of their offensive linemen are over 6 feet and 200lbs and tight end Jack Kleba stands at 6’3 205lbs. That should make running the ball easy for Colin O’Neil (206-1323 18tds) and Ethan Klinkner (88-567 10tds) O’Neil and Klinker are the power of the offense and are expected to have a lot of success again this season. The speed of the offense is on the outside with the Hemmersbach twins Brett (71-503 6tds) and Brady (36-362 10tds). They will line up at the wings and running back positions. Jacob Huntzickers is back to lead the team at quarterback he threw for 785 yards and 9 touchdowns last year. WR Connor Butzler is another speedster who ran for 246yards and 3 touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown as well. The defense must replace last year’s leading tackler James Hundt but the defense again has lots of size strength and speed. The Hemmersbach trio combined to intercept 9 passes, 4 brp, Brady 3 from Brett and 2 by Cousin Noah. Brady Hemmersbach connected on 26-40 extra points last year. This team is very strong and I expect them to finish the season undefeated and make another deep playoff run.

Key to Success: Taking one game at a time. This team is talented, they are confident they should be incredible this year. It is easy for a high school team to just expect to be good and make a deep playoff run. It’s important for the Eagles to take one game at a time and not look ahead to bigger matchups against Bangor or the post season or they could get knocked off by a hungry team like New Lisbon or Ithaca.

Game to watch: Week 6 Friday September 23rd Home vs Bangor 7pm

This is most likely going to be the game of the year in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and could decide the Conference Champion. Cashton wants to win an outright title after being forced to share with Bangor last season. Can Cashton end Bangor’s long streak of conference championships find out September 23rd.

Cashton games on WRJC Radio:

Week 1 Thursday August 18th Ithaca at Cashton 7pm -NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

Week 5 Friday September 16th Cashton at Necedah 7pm – NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

Week 6 Friday September 23rd Bangor at Cashton 7pm –NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

Next Preview: No more team previews let the season begin!

