Royall Panthers

2021 Record: 2-7 (0-6 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Kole Huth (3rd Year 6-9)

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 4-5 (2-4 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Carter Uppena RB/DB Savon Wainwright RB/LB Gunnar Wopat OL/DL Gabe Keenan OL/DE Tucker WIldes RB/LB Collin McKittrick

Team preview: The Royall Panthers were hit hard by injuries early last season and led them to a winless Scenic Bluffs Conference record a season ago. This team should be much improved this year especially if they can stay healthy. Sophomore Carter Uppena will take over at quarterback allowing Gunnar Wopat to move to running back (a more natural position for him). Wopat, Savon Wainwright, Collin McKittrick, and Jackson Bender provide the Panthers with a deep backfield. Tight End Parker Friedl is also back giving the Panthers a receiving threat at the TE position. Gabe Keenan is back to anchor the offensive line along with Tucker Wildes and Garrett Dragon. Jacob Dragon is coming off an ACL injury and is questionable to play this year but if he can return it would give the Panthers a big boost. What the Panthers lack in size they should be able to make up for with speed on the defensive end. Gabe Keenan will be solid up front for the Panthers he was 2nd in team tackles last year. Royall might be the most improved team in the conference this year but unfortunately I still see them falling short of the playoffs. They have probably the toughest crossover game, against Highland, out of any team in the conference. Royall could give New Lisbon and Onalaska Luther tough games if they can find a way to win those two games they could make me eat crow.

Key to Success: Staying/getting healthy. Last year Royall had to forfeit 2 games due to not having enough healthy players due to injuries and COVID. If Royall can avoid the injury/flu bug this year they might be able to fight for a post season berth. If they could get Jacob Dragon back this season it would also help their chances of being successful.

Game to watch: Week 7 Friday September 30th home vs Brookwood 7pm

It’s one of the biggest rivalries in the Scenic Bluffs conference pitting friends against friends, family against family. Will the winner of this game put themselves in position to make it to the postseason find out September 30th.

Royall games on WRJC Radio:

Week 2 Friday August 26th Royall at Hillsboro 7pm – NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

Week 7 Friday September 30th Brookwood at Royall 7pm – NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.