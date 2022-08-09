Onalaska Luther Knights

2021 Record: 5-5 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Matt Schiebel

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 5-4 (3-3 Scenic Bluffs (4-3 playoff Purposes))

Players to Watch: QB/RB/DB Eli Krause TE/DL Logan Bahr RB/DB Tanner Bass OL/DL Ethan Pralle

Team preview: The Onalaska Luther Knights finished 4-3 in their first season in the Scenic Bluffs last year but they became the first team in the conference to knock of Bangor in a long time. QB and playmaker Dillon Yang is gone as well as giant offensive and defensive lineman Gavin Proudfoot. Eli Krause could be an option at qb this year. He threw for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns in limited action last season. He will have a big target to throw to in 6’7 TE Logan Bahr (21-318 5tds). Tanner Bass is back at running back where he was the 2nd leading rusher a year ago for the Knights with 538 yards and 5tds. Tanner Bass led the defense in tackles for losses last year and he is back to lead the defense again this year. I have Luther finishing in 4th place in the conference with a 3-3 conference record. They should reach the playoffs with a cross over victory over Wauzeka-Steuben.

Key to Success: The success of Krause. Eli Krause looks to be the heir apparent to Dillon Yang. If Krause has success so will the Luther offense. Jackson Kendall might also see time at quarterback.

Game to watch: Week 3 Thursday September 1st at New Lisbon 7pm

I believe New Lisbon and Onalaska Luther will be the two teams fighting for 3rd place in the conference behind Cashton and Bangor. These two teams will meet up in week 3 although very early in the season it could decide which team makes it into the postseason.

Onalaska Luther Games on WRJC Radio:

Week 3 September 1st (Thursday) at New Lisbon 7pm –Now92.1FM WRJC.com

Next Preview: Bangor Cardinals(scenic Bluffs Conference)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.