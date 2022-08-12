New Lisbon Rockets

2021 Record: 6-4 (3-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Brad Bever

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 7-2 (4-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB Ashton Pfaff RB/LB Nikita Schankle RB/LB Lucas Vercimak OL/DL Dominik Quarne RB/LB Jake Cox RB/LB Chris Hart

Team preview: Brad Bever has been the head coach of the New Lisbon Rockets for most of my life and this is expected to be his final season. If it his is finale season he has a ton of talent to work with led by running back and reigning Scenic Bluffs player of the year Nikita Schankle. Nikita ran for 1,438 yards and 15 touchdowns last year and caught 15 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown. Schankle is dangerous but he has even more playmakers around him. Lucas Vercimak, Jake Cox, and Chris Hart all are hardnosed running backs who should have success with opposing defenses focusing on Schankle. Ashton Pfaff has plenty of experience at quarterback throwing for over 600 yards and 7 touchdowns last year. Pfaff has plenty of targets to throw to this year most of his receivers will come out of those wing positions. Dom Quarne and Sam Duckworth are big kids who should anchor the offensive line. The defense has to replace Marcus Forsythe who had over 100tackles for New Lisbon last year. There is a lot of size and strength on this Rockets defense in comparison to much of the conference. I predict New Lisbon to have a very good season this year finishing 3rd in the conference behind Cashton and Bangor. Does this Rocket team have enough talent to upend one or both of those team we shall see.

Key to Success: Players not named Nikita Schankle stepping up. Teams will be finding ways to slow down Nikita Schankle this year that should open up opportunities for other Rocket players. Lucas Vericimak is a big player for the Rockets and I think he will have a lot of success running and catching the ball this season. Hart and Cox are bruisers who might have some big time running room when they use Nikita as a decoy. Ashton Pfaff should have a lot of single coverages to throw against with teams gunning to slow down the New Lisbon rushing attack.

Game to watch: Week 9 Friday October 14th New Lisbon at Bangor 7pm

Bangor has had New Lisbon and everyone else’s number in the conference over the last decade. Last year New Lisbon played Bangor well can this Rocket Football team upset Bangor in the last game of the regular season we will find out October 14th.

New Lisbon Games on WRJC Radio:

Thursday September 1st Onalaska Luther at New Lisbon 7pm – NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

Friday October 7th New Lisbon at Boscobel 7pm – NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

Friday October 14th New Lisbon at Bangor 7pm –NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

Next Preview: Necedah Cardinals (Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.