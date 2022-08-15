Necedah Cardinals

2021 Record: 6-4 (3-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Chris Rice (5th Year 12-14)

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 2-7 (1-5 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: OL/DL Brandon Fuller QB/LB Isaac Hunkins RB/LB Luke Kiesling

Team preview: Coach Chris Rice has done a great job turning a JV only Football team into a playoff team in and back to back winning records in a few short years. This year will be much like his first season in 2018 the only difference is a young inexperienced team will be playing a varsity schedule. The Cardinals graduated nearly all of its offense from the last few years. Landen Murphy, Mekhi Baradji, Josiah Hansen, and Stephen Daley all must be replaced. Isaac Hunkins will have the first chance to replace Murphy at QB. Hunkins has a college quarterback frame at 6-5. Luke Kiesling looks to be the primary ball carrier; Kiesling is a tough kid who ran for 72 yards and a touchdown last season in limited action. Brandon Fuller is a big body who will try to anchor an inexperienced offensive line. Fuller is also a force on defense he notched 3 sacks and 92 tackles last year. On paper it will be a rebuild season for the Necedah Cardinals but if this young team can come together they may be able to win a few games this year. Unfortunately I do not see Necedah making it to the playoffs for a 2nd straight year.

Key to Success: Brandon Fuller going beast mode! Brandon Fuller is a load to stop defensively and he will have to turn his game up another notch this year. If Fuller can be disruptor on defense it should help out his teammates and hopefully give his team a chance. He will likely get the ball ran behind him a lot on offense as well.

Game to watch: Week 3 Friday September 2nd at Hillsboro 7pm

The former Scenic Bluffs Rivals will square off in week 3. It should be a fairly even matchup and could be a big confidence booster for the victor. Will Necedah get a week 3 victory over the Tigers Find out on September 2nd.

NecedahGames on WRJC Radio:

Week 3 Friday September 2nd Necedah at Hillsboro 7pm – NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

Week 5 Friday September 16th Cashton at Necedah 7pm – NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

