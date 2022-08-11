Brookwood Falcons

2021 Record: 3-6 (1-5 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Jeremy Mack

Mike’s 2022 Projected Record 1-8 (0-6 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DE Braeden Pasch QB/DB Brady Hansen FB/LB Jackson Cunitz FB/DL Evan Klinkner

Team preview: The Brookwood Falcons will hit the field this season with brand new players in skill positions. All their regular ball carriers, catchers, and throwers have graduated from last year. It will be a battle between Braedon Pasch and Brady Hansen for the quarterback spot the other may see time at running back. A player to keep an eye out for is Freshman Jackson Cunitz the freshman already comes in at a stout 5’9 200lbs and has a pretty solid pedigree. Brokwood will lean on its defense this year led by Evan Klinkner who is one of the bigger players in the conference. Brookwood has been one of the more consistent teams in the Scenic Bluffs over the past dozen or so years but I see them struggling to replace skill position players this year and have them finishing winless in the conference. I hope that I am wrong.

Key to Success: Working in new skill players. This year will be a clean slate for the new skill position players which means anything really could happen. Again I see Jackson Cunitz doing big things for the Falcons if not this year in the next few. Pasch and Hansen are good athletes and could do solid things at quarterback for the Falcons.

Game to watch: Week 7 September 30th at Royall 7pm –NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

Brookwood vs Royall must I say anything more. There is a big time rivalry between the two teams and even has some family members playing against each other. Who will have bragging rights this year find out September 30th.

Brookwood Games on WRJC Radio:

Week 7 Friday September 30th Brookwood at Royall 7pm

Next Preview: New Lisbon Rockets (Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.