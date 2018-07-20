In a battle of undefeated teams the Hillsboro Tigers came out on top 3-1 over previously undefeated Kickapoo. Hillsboro took the first two sets 25-19 and 25-19 before Kickapoo took the 3rd set 25-21. Hillsboro bounced back in the 4th set 25-17 to take the match and improve their record to 7-0. Hillsboro got a big game from senior Grace Holthe and junior Malia Liska. Freshman Peyton Sullivan also had a strong game at service for the Tigers, who are set to travel to La Farge Thursday night.