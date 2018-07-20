In post seasons of any sort the motto is survive and advance and that’s just what the Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball Team did Thursday night surviving Cashton 3-2 to move on to Saturday nights Regional Championship game. The Tigers won each of the first two tightly contested sets 25-21 and 25-23 before the Cashton Eagles would rally taking sets three and four 25-15 and 25-21 setting up a winner take all race to 15 fifth set. Hillsboro for the first time all night started the set strong and rolled 15-5 in set 5 and advance to the Regional Championship round. Michelyn Hanson had a huge game for the Tigers finishing with 25kills 12assists and 4aces. Freshmen Haper Sullivan helped the cause with 4aces and 3kills. Hillsboro improves to 23-9 on the season and will take on Wonewoc-Center on the road Saturday night for the Regional championship game a game we will have live on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com coverage beginning at 6:40pm. Cashton finishes their season at 16-12.