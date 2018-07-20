The Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball team got off to a fast start in a 3-0 victory over Weston Saturday afternoon. Hillsboro jumped out to a 16-3 lead before taking the set 25-11. Hillsboro took the next two sets 25-19 and 25-19 to complete the sweep. Hillsboro had another strong performance at service from Toni Mitchell and Freshman Peyton Sullivan, while attackers Malia Liska and Grace Holthe had solid games as well. Hillsboro will host Wauzeka-Steuben on Monday that game can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com with pregame at 5:45 and first serve at 6pm.